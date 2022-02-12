Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a growth of 414.8% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Adrian James acquired 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $231,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 50,850 shares of company stock valued at $745,675 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Volcon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Volcon has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

