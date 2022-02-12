Voya Investment Management LLC Has $14.21 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 876,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,217,000 after buying an additional 119,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,934.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of DDOG opened at $167.40 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

