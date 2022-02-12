Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.