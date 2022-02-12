Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 135,865 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gentex worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 65.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

GNTX opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

