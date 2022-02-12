Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 17,867 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $14,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.