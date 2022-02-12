Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 327,283 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 327,283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -370.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

