Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,095 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Incyte worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

