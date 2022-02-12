Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 288,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 163,274 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

