Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.75.

WD stock opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

