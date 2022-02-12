Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $136.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.45.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $375.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

