Wanchain Trading Up 0.4% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $84.27 million and $2.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00194697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.52 or 0.00471626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.