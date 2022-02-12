Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $84.27 million and $2.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00194697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.52 or 0.00471626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

