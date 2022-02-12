Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) CFO Sells $571,840.00 in Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WAFD stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

