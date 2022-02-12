Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) CFO Sells $571,840.00 in Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
WAFD stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.
Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Washington Federal Company Profile
Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.
