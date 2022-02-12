Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 904 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 904 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SEA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after buying an additional 244,786 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after buying an additional 198,381 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 310.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average is $277.16. Sea Limited has a one year low of $119.41 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

