Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,073 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.