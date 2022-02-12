Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

