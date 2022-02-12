Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

