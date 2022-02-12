Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

NYSE DHI opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

