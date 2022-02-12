Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

