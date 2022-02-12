Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $250.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.65.

Shares of AMGN opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

