Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $58.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.
Shares of WDC stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12.
In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
