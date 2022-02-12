Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $58.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.