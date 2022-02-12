Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading 2.4% Higher

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 87,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 47,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.76 million and a PE ratio of 22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada. It provides repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company also operates as a specialty retailer, which imports and sells household products through a marketing channel in North America; provides commercial, property, accident and sickness, boiler and machinery, marine, and automobile liability insurance services; and produces and distributes butter and ice cream products, and ice cream cones through grocery retail and food service network in Western Canada, as well as through two distribution facilities in Edmonton and Kelowna.

