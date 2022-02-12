Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

