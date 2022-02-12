WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.200-$11.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.WEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.20-11.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,997. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

