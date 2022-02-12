White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $39,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,469,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WTM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,055.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,024.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,069.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

