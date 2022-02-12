WhiteCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.88 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $406.45 million and $6.88 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00022440 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004243 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001363 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

