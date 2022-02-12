Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WBRBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wienerberger from €32.40 ($37.24) to €34.50 ($39.66) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $8.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
