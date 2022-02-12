Wilen Investment Management CORP. Buys New Shares in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

FLOW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,256. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

