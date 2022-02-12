Wilen Investment Management CORP. Makes New $83,000 Investment in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FLOW traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 581,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $88.55.
FLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
SPX FLOW Profile
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.