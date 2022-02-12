Wilen Investment Management CORP. Makes New $83,000 Investment in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLOW traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 581,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

