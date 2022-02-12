Wilen Investment Management CORP. Makes New Investment in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,334,000 after buying an additional 411,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TriMas by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,629 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TRS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,056. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

