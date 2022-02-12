Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 50 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.97 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.28 and a 200 day moving average of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.