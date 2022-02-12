Wilen Investment Management CORP. Takes Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dorman Products by 176.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 172.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,340. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.59. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.