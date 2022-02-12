Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.24

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $8.92. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 18,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

