William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLNT. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 164.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

