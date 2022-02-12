William Blair Comments on S&P Global Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

NYSE SPGI opened at $387.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.28 and its 200-day moving average is $444.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

