William Blair Weighs in on CNH Industrial’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

CNHI stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 47,240.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,372,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 131,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 86,882 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

