William Blair Weighs in on Gartner, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gartner in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.
Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.
Gartner stock opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.26 and its 200-day moving average is $309.12.
Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.