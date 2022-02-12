William Blair Weighs in on Gartner, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gartner in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner stock opened at $288.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.26 and its 200-day moving average is $309.12.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

