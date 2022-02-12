Wing Price Tops $21.43 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.86 or 0.06869931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,245.75 or 1.00186066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

