WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $317.19 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $317.19 million and approximately $412.11 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.41 or 0.06838052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,647.79 or 0.99721798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006388 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

