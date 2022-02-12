WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Down 2.2%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.14 and last traded at $42.27. Approximately 78,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 128,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 399,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,531 shares during the last quarter.

