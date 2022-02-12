WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 72,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 669,837 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $5.95.

MAPS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

