Wolfe Research Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price upped by analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.64.

Twilio stock opened at $190.88 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $172.61 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 28.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Twilio by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.9% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 48,347.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

