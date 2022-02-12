Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,142,000 after acquiring an additional 382,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

WETF stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $824.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

