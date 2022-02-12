WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.62) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.57) to GBX 1,475 ($19.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.17) price target on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,264.22 ($17.10).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,214 ($16.42) on Tuesday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 812.80 ($10.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.65). The company has a market cap of £13.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,145.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,054.59.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

