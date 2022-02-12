W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) Financial Comparison

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09% Lonestar Resources US 5.68% 244.89% 24.18%

This table compares W&T Offshore and Lonestar Resources US’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.87 $37.79 million ($0.70) -6.51 Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for W&T Offshore and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Lonestar Resources US on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

