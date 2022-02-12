X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.47. 5,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 246,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

