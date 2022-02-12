Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.96 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

