Xion Finance (XGT) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $343,970.83 and $4,843.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

