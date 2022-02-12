XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,089,000.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $103.84.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in XPEL by 199.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.