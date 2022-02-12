XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.81.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

